Swachhta Ambassadors to reclaim Cleanest City status for Mysuru

February 13, 2025

Mysuru: With renewed determination to reclaim the top spot in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has appointed ambassadors to intensify public awareness efforts.

At an event held yesterday at Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Hall, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Somashekar announced this year’s Swachh Survekshan ambassadors: Actress Amrita Iyengar, Mountaineer Dr. Usha Hegde, Social Media Influencer Dharmendra Kumar and Kho Kho World Cup Champion B. Chaithra. The ambassadors were also felicitated for their contributions.

The Swachh Survekshan, conducted annually by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, ranks cities based on cleanliness, waste management and environmental hygiene. Mysuru had secured the first position in 2015 and 2016 but has since fallen behind, with rankings dropping to 5th in 2017, 11th in 2021 and 23rd in 2023. Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has consistently dominated the rankings in recent years.

New action plan

Determined to challenge Indore’s reign, MCC has rolled out a comprehensive action plan, focusing on maintaining cleanliness, efficient waste segregation and promoting recycling. The Swachh Survekshan 2024 is set to take place on Feb. 15 and MCC is mobilising efforts to improve Mysuru’s ranking.

To boost public participation, a poster featuring a QR code for online voting has been released. MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, addressing the event via video conference, urged residents to play an active role in the city’s cleanliness mission.

“Mysuru has been ranked the cleanest city twice, but we have struggled to reclaim the top position. Citizens must segregate waste properly and ensure it reaches sanitation workers. A cleaner Mysuru is only possible through collective effort,” he stated.

Somashekar reinforced the commitment to securing the top rank, highlighting the relentless efforts of sanitation workers. “Teams are working tirelessly from morning till afternoon and officials have been assigned to monitor progress. We are confident of achieving our goal,” he affirmed.

With the Swachh Survekshan just days away, MCC’s intensified efforts and public participation will determine whether Mysuru can regain its lost glory as India’s cleanest city.

N. Raghavan, Proprietor of Raghulal and Company, receiving the Swachhata Champion commendation certificate from MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Somashekar at MCC premises yesterday. Picture right shows Dr. B.K. Ajaykumar Jain (second from right), District Resident Commissioner (Scouts) and Founder of Pragathi Pratishtana receiving the certificate.

Greening Mysuru: Swachhata champions honoured

N. Raghavan, proprietor of Raghulal and Company, was recognised for his relentless efforts in enhancing Mysuru’s greenery, along with seven other Swachhata (cleanliness) Champions.

Since initiating his tree-planting drive in 2010, Raghavan has planted 1,07,384 trees and provided 1,36,400 iron and bamboo guards for their protection. His contributions extend beyond planting, as he also ensures the trees are watered during summer.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Raghavan emphasised his commitment to preserving greenery for future generations. “Our elders blessed us with lush surroundings, but we’ve destroyed it. Instead of passing the responsibility to other organisations or NGOs, I took it upon myself, and I’m here today. This is an ongoing effort. I believe in ‘just do it’ — there’s no point in blaming others,” he said.

Dr. B.K. Ajaykumar Jain, District Resident Commissioner (Scouts) and founder of Pragathi Pratishtana, was also recognised for his outstanding contributions to cleanliness. He said that the recognition motivates him and his team to continue their work for nature, the environment, and cleanliness.

Since 2007, Ajaykumar Jain has rescued and treated 2,700 injured birds, releasing them back into their natural habitat. He has led Pragathi Pratishtana since 2013. “We launched a cleanliness campaign targeting children, focusing on ‘mane’ (home), ‘shaale’ (school), and ‘nagara’ (city), aiming to instil a mindset of cleanliness. So far, students from over 200 schools have participated in the campaign,” he said.

Other Swachhata Champions honoured at the event included Leela Venkatesh, Dr. P.S. Madhusudan, Dr. M.S. Swapna, Syed Abdul Aziz and Amulya.