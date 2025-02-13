Maharani’s College building staring at another collapse

February 13, 2025

Students demand swift demolition, reconstruction

Mysuru: With a section of the century-old Maharani’s Women’s Science College building recently collapsing and killing a construction worker, concerns have intensified over the safety of the structure.

Many now fear that this building has joined the list of Mysuru’s heritage structures — such as the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building — that have remained in a dilapidated state for years.

Soon after the College building collapse, officials barricaded the site with a protective net to prevent public access, but this has done little to ease students’ fears.

They worry that the remaining portion of the building could give way at any moment. Urging swift action, students have called on the college administration to demolish the entire structure and expedite the construction of a new building.

The 107-year-old building has seen two collapses — the first in October 2022, when a portion of the Chemistry Lab caved in, and the second, a fortnight ago, which resulted in the death of a construction worker. Fortunately, both incidents occurred when no students or staff were present, averting a larger tragedy.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Chief Minister, along with some Cabinet colleagues, officials and other elected representatives, visited the site. In November 2024, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had laid the foundation for a new Science Block, hostel building and other infrastructure at a total cost of Rs. 170 crore, with Rs. 54 crore allocated specifically for the Science Block.

The contract was awarded to Star Infrastructure Company, which began demolition by removing doors and windows on Jan. 27, 2025. However, a day later, tragedy struck when a section of the Audio-Visual Hall’s roof collapsed during the evening, killing Saddam, a construction worker and a resident of Tanveer Sait Nagar. His body was recovered from the debris in the early hours of Jan. 29.

Following a complaint from Saddam’s family, the jurisdictional Lakshmipuram Police registered a case against sub-contractor Dinesh and works maistry Fairoz for failing to implement safety measures during the demolition.

Since the incident, however, demolition has come to a standstill, heightening students’ concerns. They fear further collapses unless the process is completed swiftly.

Meanwhile, MLA K. Harishgowda stated that demolition was halted after the accident, but the Deputy Commissioner is expected to issue an order to resume work soon. Once clearance is given, the contractor will proceed with the demolition, he added.