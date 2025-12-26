Major upgrade for city’s two heritage colleges

December 26, 2025

Additional building for Maharani’s Women’s Science College, new hostel for Maharani’s Science and Arts College

Mysore/Mysuru: Major educational infrastructure projects have taken off in Mysuru city with the commencement of construction of two key facilities — an additional building for Maharani’s Women’s Science College and a new hostel for Maharani’s Science and Arts College near Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa (Metropole) Circle.

The projects were necessitated by the dilapidated condition of the existing hostel and the acute shortage of student rooms in the heritage Science College building.

Responding to these concerns, Chamraja MLA K. Harishgowda prevailed upon the Government to sanction funds for the new constructions. The Department of Higher Education subsequently entrusted the works to the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB).

Following a global tender process, the contract was awarded to Star Infratech Company. The estimated cost of the hostel building is Rs. 116 crore, while the new Science College building is pegged at Rs. 54 crore. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for both projects on Oct. 24, 2024.

G+5 structure for 1,400 students

The old hostel building adjoining JLB Road near Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle has been demolished to make way for a new G+5 structure comprising four towers, spread over 21,758 square metres.

The new hostel will accommodate 1,400 students and will have 354 rooms, two kitchens, two dining halls and a 250 KLD (kilolitre per day) sewage treatment plant.

It will also be equipped with CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, a compound wall, rainwater harvesting tanks, fire safety systems and water tanks with a capacity of three lakh litres.

In addition, the building will feature 12 lifts, a solar water heating system and complete furniture, ensuring modern amenities for student residents.

9,292 square metre structure

The new extension of Maharani’s Women’s Science College is being constructed on an area of 9,292 square metres as a G+3 structure.

The building will house 20 classrooms, 10 laboratories, four seminar halls, four multipurpose rooms, a library and two lifts, besides a compound wall.

Designed in a traditional architectural style, the project is expected to be completed within two years, according to Ashwin, Executive Engineer of Karnataka Housing Board.

Together, the two projects mark a significant step towards strengthening Mysuru’s higher education infrastructure, promising safer accommodation and modern learning facilities for thousands of students, while maintaining a balance between heritage-sensitive design and contemporary development.