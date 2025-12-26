Series of tragedies points to lapses in safety monitoring

December 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Last night’s accident in front of the Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace, on the Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, turned into a scene of sheer horror when a gas cylinder used for inflating balloons exploded, leaving the area drenched in blood and underscoring the gruesome nature of the tragedy.

The dismembered remains of the deceased, strewn across the spot like scattered pieces of flesh, bore chilling testimony to the ferocity of the blast. Blood was seen flowing across the road, while the injured victims lay writhing in pain, shocking onlookers and tourists alike.

The explosion was so loud that many mistook it for a bomb blast. The sound was reportedly heard as far as K.R. Circle, Ittigegud and Shankara Mutt Road. While some initially assumed it was firecrackers, panic spread rapidly once news of the incident became clear.

Eyewitnesses alleged that negligence by the City Police and the Mysore City Corporation (MCC) was responsible for the tragedy. They pointed out that despite repeated accidents and crimes in the city, effective safety monitoring remains absent.

A large crowd

Yesterday, Mysuru witnessed an unusually heavy crowd due to Christmas celebrations, cultural programmes and the ongoing Winter Festival Flower Show at the Palace premises, in addition to the Dasara Exhibition.

In such circumstances, citizens questioned why strict safety checks were not enforced in public spaces crowded with vendors and visitors.

Residents raised serious concerns over the unchecked proliferation of fast-food stalls and roadside vendors across the city. “Are the gas cylinders they use safe? Is food prepared hygienically? Is there any inspection at all?” asked residents, alleging that safety norms are routinely ignored.

Residents seek accountability

Anger at the site was palpable, with citizens demanding immediate accountability and stricter enforcement. Many remarked that Mysuru is increasingly being described as a ‘death trap’, citing a disturbing series of recent incidents.

On Oct. 2, a four-year-old child suffered severe burns after boiling oil from a fast-food stall spilt near Maruti Circle in N.R. Mohalla. The child later succumbed to injuries on Oct. 4, sparking public outrage over the lack of inspections of roadside eateries.

The same month, the area near Doddakere Maidan witnessed two brutal murders within three days. On Oct. 7, a man was hacked to death in broad daylight near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. Barely a day later, a young girl from a poor family, who had come to sell balloons, was raped and murdered in the same vicinity — incidents that deeply shook the city.

Residents recalled these tragedies and strongly criticised the administration, stating that the repeated accidents and crimes reflect a complete failure to ensure public safety.

They also expressed concern over the growing menace of drug supply and addiction, warning that the city is sliding into a wider social crisis unless authorities act with urgency and responsibility.