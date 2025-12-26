Bridges on Highway get river name signages

December 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Signboards displaying river names have finally been installed on bridges built across rivers along the 119-km Mysuru–Bengaluru Highway (NH-275), enhancing commuter awareness and geographical identification.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) installed the signboards as part of a commuter-friendly initiative on elevated bridges spanning various water bodies along the highway.

On Aug. 12, 2025, Star of Mysore had highlighted the issue in a report titled ‘Bridges on Mysuru–Bengaluru Highway lack river name signages’, pointing out that none of the rivers crossed by the highway were identified through signboards, despite the route traversing several major and minor rivers.

Though the highway, which was opened to traffic in March 2023, prominently displays destination and place-name boards, it had omitted the names of the rivers it crosses.

Travelling from Mysuru towards Bengaluru, the highway first passes Paschimavahini, the confluence (Sangama) of the River Cauvery at Srirangapatna. It then crosses the main River Cauvery within Srirangapatna town limits, followed by the Lokapavani River on the outskirts of the town and later the Shimsha River.

The absence of river name signages had drawn concern from travellers and residents, who consider them essential for geographical reference, cultural recognition and educational awareness.

Responding to these concerns, NHAI Project Director Milind Wabale has initiated the installation of river name signboards on bridges along the highway.