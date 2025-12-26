Mega Cold Storage Unit to come up at APMC Yard
News

Mega Cold Storage Unit to come up at APMC Yard

December 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a boon to the farming community, a farmer friendly mega Cold Storage Unit is coming up in APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) yard at Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road.

This cold storage will help the farmers to store their produce whenever crop prices crash and until the price shoots up. This facility will also help the farmers to store their produce or perishable vegetables, fruits and other grains or commodities, for a long period without any deterioration.

The Unit is funded by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), which has released Rs. 13 crore for the project. The Unit is coming up in a one-acre area in APMC Yard premises. The contractor, who has been awarded the tender for construction, has been asked to complete all works within a year and hand it over to the APMC. The Unit is a four-storeyed structure, including the ground floor.

Once completed, this mega Cold Storage Unit would have the capacity to store 3,750 metric tonnes of agricultural produce, which include food grains, millets, cereals, cash crops, commercial crops, vegetables, fruits and other perishable commodities.

At present, the APMC is witnessing transaction of 250-300 tons of grains, with traders from Tamil Nadu and Kerala forming a major chunk of buyers. Overall, it can be said that the mega storage which was an urgent necessity for farmers of the region, comes as a boon to them.

APMC Superintendent N.B. Bharathkumar said that the Cold Storage Unit is coming up at a cost of Rs. 13 crore and would be constructed in a year. The unit will be of great help to farmers, especially to vegetable and fruit growers as they are perishable items, he said adding that the unit would also benefit traders, buyers and sellers of food grains.

READ ALSO  Serial thefts: APMC to be a secure zone
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching