Deceased was preparing gas on his own: District Minister

December 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As the investigation into explosion caused by the blast of Helium gas cylinder of a balloon vendor outside Mysore Palace, that claimed the life of a balloon vendor is on, the nature of gas involved in the blast has triggered a suspicion.

According to preliminary information, the gas was prepared by the deceased, who is also accused in the case, on his own.

Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa visited K.R. Hospital in the city this afternoon and enquired the health of two persons, who are undergoing treatment.

Reacting to a media query, about the source of gas, Dr. Mahadevappa, as told by City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said, the gas that caused the blast, was prepared by deceased Saleem by mixing a concoction of powder. However, the incident was purely accidental, with no ulterior motive behind the blast. The deceased was into selling various items as per tourist season. Moreover, he had come to the city, along with his family members, who were regularly camping at tourist spots across the State. The deceased was previously selling ice candy, he added.

Among the injured persons, the condition of Manjula and Lakshmi is critical. The Government will be bearing medical expenditure of all the injured persons, the Minister assured.

When media persons asked about the possibility of National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing into the incident, the Minister clarified that, whenever any explosions occur, the NIA takes over the probe as per protocol. So far, there is no information as such, about NIA probe.

Meanwhile, the body of Saleem has been kept in freezer of the mortuary attached to K.R. Hospital, awaiting autopsy.

Deputy Commisioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI) Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Medical Superintendent of K.R. Hospital Dr. H.P. Shobha, HoD Surgery Dr. S. Chandrashekar and Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Nayaz Pasha were present.