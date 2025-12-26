Palace draws thousands but lacks emergency service

December 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Palace attracts thousands of visitors every day, and the streets surrounding the iconic monument are constantly abuzz with people, tourists, children, hawkers and small-time vendors selling various wares, including balloons filled using gas cylinders. The crowd swells significantly during weekends, festivals and the year-end holiday season.

However, despite the heavy footfall and a steady daily revenue running into lakhs of rupees, there is no dedicated ambulance or fire safety facility in place to handle emergencies.

This glaring gap was exposed on the night of Dec. 25, when a balloon gas-filling cylinder exploded in front of the Palace.

Given the volume of visitors, citizens stressed that a permanently stationed ambulance and fire extinguishers are an absolute necessity. Following the blast at around 8.30 pm, the emergency response was delayed.

At 8.50 pm, one injured person was shifted in a PCR vehicle. A private ambulance arrived at 8.54 pm, but it lacked basic emergency equipment, including oxygen support. A woman with severe abdominal injuries and heavy bleeding was transported in this vehicle.

An ‘108’ ambulance arrived only at 9.15 pm, by which time it was used to transport the body of the balloon vendor who had succumbed to injuries.

Residents expressed strong dissatisfaction over the delayed response, pointing out that the accident occurred in the heart of the city, right in front of the Palace.

They said the incident underscored the urgent need for the Mysore Palace Board to station a dedicated ambulance, fire extinguishers and trained emergency staff on the premises. The Board must act immediately and put standard operating procedures in place to prevent such lapses in the future, citizens demanded.