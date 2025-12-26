DC mulls ban on gas-filled balloons

December 26, 2025

Balloon blasts in 2018 and 2019 injured over 20 people, raising safety concerns

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration is considering imposing a ban on balloon-filling using gas cylinders in the wake of the deadly cylinder blast near the Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace.

The activity is being viewed as highly hazardous, particularly in crowded public spaces, following a series of similar incidents in the past. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy told Star of Mysore on Friday that the administration is discussing measures to prohibit the practice.

“We have seen how dangerous gas cylinders can be when used for filling balloons. Currently, there is no effective regulatory mechanism in place to control this activity or ensure public safety. We are therefore considering a ban, especially in areas with high population density, including city centres and other thickly populated locations,” he said.

Past incidents

On Feb. 5, 2019, more than ten people, including Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, sustained minor injuries when balloons reportedly filled with helium, hydrogen or nitrogen exploded during the inauguration of a wrestling event at Suttur jatra. The explosion is suspected to have been triggered by heat from a lamp used during a puja, causing a chain reaction.

On March 23, 2018, at least 11 people, including six children, were injured in a nitrogen gas balloon explosion at Kaveripura in Srirangapatna taluk. The balloons had been prepared to welcome Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The blast occurred during a trial of the gas-filled balloons near a residential area.