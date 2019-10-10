Traffic management during Dasara: Suggestions

October 10, 2019

Sir,

Traffic management on Vijayadashami eve was very bad. With no fines on violations and Police just managing the traffic, lot of people, especially teens were riding triple on two-wheelers without helmet in a haphazard manner near the Palace.

I learnt through SOM ‘Voice of the Reader’ column that traffic was managed well on other days and I personally went to see the illumination on Vijayadashami eve. Letting vehicles at will just by making one-ways and guiding them towards that was a major mistake. Cars and two-wheelers were parked unchecked haphazardly right in front of Jayachamaraja statue. Young boys were blowing whistles and trumpets creating too much noise and panic for fellow motorists. City buses were totally neglected.

Some suggestions

1. To check vehicles coming around Palace for proper documentation, triple riding, helmets at key entry points like Agrahara, Pathashala Circle, Ittigegud near Zoo. Although it will lead to pile up of traffic, implementing on the initial days of Dasara will spread a word of mouth that there is thorough checking and vehicles without proper documentation would get reduced.

2. Roads are made too wide with one-ways leading to ‘high speed enjoyment-cum-rash driving.’ This could lead to fatalities if uncontrolled.

3. Buses are the main victims for traffic. City buses should get a segregated lane as the entire network is dependent on City Bus Stand (CBS) and the whole network is jeopardised. Four-wheelers which are less manoeuvrable should get two-lanes followed by one-lane for two-wheelers and autos around Mysore Palace.

4. Reckless driving two-wheelers should be caught and fined then and there. There should be strict towing of vehicles too or wheel lock and collect fine.

5. More people should be encouraged to use city buses and special buses to watch lighting should be started from different parts of the city which will reduce vehicular traffic on the roads in city centre.

6. Pedestrian crossing points were not at all present this Dasara. All the Policemen were seen to flock in a single place and giving priority only to move vehicles. Home Guards should be deployed to stop the vehicles and enable pedestrians to cross in every major junctions.

7. We also see lots of ‘Road Romeos’ and anti-social elements on the footpaths; so also pick-pockets. Better to have civil Police in mufti and catch hold of such errants.

8. Expert Traffic Cops in Traffic Management of Bengaluru should be posted for Dasara traffic management. Hoping to see much more organised traffic during Dasara next year.

– Vasanth, J.P. Nagar, 9.10.2019

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]