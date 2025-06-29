Traffic violations rampant: Stricter policing needed

June 29, 2025

Sir,

I would like to bring to the attention of the Mysuru City Traffic Police Department the blatant disregard for traffic rules that occurs every day across the city, whether in residential areas or on major roads.

Traffic violations are now rampant, committed by people of all age groups and genders. One of the most alarming issues is the presence of vehicles with faulty or missing number plates. I witness this nearly every day and it creates fear and unease. If such vehicles commit a violation, it becomes impossible to note down the registration number or capture photographic evidence.

Other common violations include mobile phone usage while riding, disobeying one-way rules, riding without helmets, triple or even quadruple riding, zig-zag driving, rash driving, wheelie stunts, incidents of road rage and parking in no-parking zones. You name it, and it is happening somewhere in Mysuru. Despite the presence of CCTV cameras, enforcement appears ineffective, as there has been little improvement in traffic discipline.

A few years ago, vehicle checks were more frequent, fines were stricter and Police presence was more assertive. Unfortunately, this level of enforcement seems to have diminished in recent years. The authorities appear indifferent to the inconvenience and danger these violations cause to law-abiding citizens, including the elderly.

I earnestly appeal to the Traffic Police Department to take swift and firm action to curb these violations and ensure that commuting in Mysuru becomes a safer and more pleasant experience for everyone.

—Dr. Suhail Azam Khan, Consultant Pulmonologist, JSS Hospital

Mysuru

24.6.2025