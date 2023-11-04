Tragedy strikes Nepal as 6.4 magnitude quake kills 132

November 4, 2023

Kathmandu: A devastating magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck a remote region of Nepal late yesterday, claiming the lives of at least 132 people, with the death toll anticipated to rise as rescue and relief efforts continue. Over 140 people have been reported injured, and locals desperately search through rubble for survivors in the darkness of the night.

The earthquake, originating in the Jajarkot district, located approximately 227 kilometres north of Ayodhya and 331 kilometres west-northwest of Kathmandu, caused several houses to collapse or sustain damages. Survivors were left huddling outside their homes in fear, with emergency sirens wailing in the background. The tremors from the earthquake were felt as far away as New Delhi, over 500 kilometres distant.

Bihar’s Disaster Management Department reported tremors in various districts along the India-Nepal border, including Patna, Katihar, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Sasaram, Nawada and others.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that the earthquake’s epicenter was in Jajarkot district, with the worst damage reported in the western districts of Jajarkot and Rukum.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as “Prachanda,” expressed his condolences for the loss of life and the extensive infrastructural damage caused by the earthquake.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his deep sadness over the loss of lives and damage in Nepal. He offered India’s solidarity with the people of Nepal and readiness to provide all possible assistance to the affected areas.