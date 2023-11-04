‘Kannada Ratha’ rolls out on city roads

November 4, 2023

KSRTC Vijayanagar Bus Depot employees’ love for Kannada lauded

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Kannada Rajyotsava, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees, decorate a city bus like ‘Kannada Ratha’ every year only to spread their love for Kannada.

Route No. 119 (KA-09-F-5049) belonging to Vijayanagar Depot, KSRTC Mysuru Division, is adorned with flowers of myriad hues like chrysanthemum and rose, banana plants and the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, along with the portrait of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, mounted on a pedestal in the shape of Karnataka map. A replica of Gandabherunda (royal insignia of Wadiyars, the erstwhile rulers of princely Mysore State), flower pots and Kannada flag on either side are the added attractions, resembling a tableau.

Upon boarding the bus, passengers will find Kannada all over, with the portraits of Jnanpith awardees, poets, littérateurs and popular tourist spots of the State. The bus is also illuminated with colourful lights. While the popular songs in Kannada were played in the bus on Rajyotsava day, the other decorations like that of photos, idol and flowers will be removed in two days. The photos of littérateurs and popular tourist spots will remain intact.

Starting from City Bus Stand, the bus covers Gokulam, L&T and Infosys route, making it a joyous experience among passengers too, who are lauding KSRTC employees for their love for Kannada, especially for striving several hours only to decorate the bus.

Kannada Ene Kunidaduvudennede, Kannada Ene Kivi Nimiruvudu… this line by poet laureate Kuvempu may have been inspired from fellow Kannadigas. This assumes significance as bus conductor Srinivas, driver S. Mahadevu, in cooperation with their colleagues and Officers made this possible. KSRTC Vijayanagar Depot Manager Sumalatha, driver Ramesh, technical staff Y.E. Manjunath, who is also the Kannada Kriya Samiti President, Traffic Controller Mahesh and other colleagues of the depot have also extended their co-operation. Kannada Ratha of KSRTC Vijayanagar Depot has a decade-long history, with the tradition of decorating any one bus as ‘Kannada Ratha’ still in practice. Conductor Srinivas and driver Mahadevu have taken the lead of carrying forward the tradition from the last four years.

Srinivas told SOM, “Earlier under the leadership of Hinkal Jagadish we used to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava by decorating the bus for 10 years. After his retirement, we have continued the tradition, with the cooperation of all.”

Divisional Controller of KSRTC Mysuru Division Srinivas, who was also equally happy on seeing the decoration, took a photo along with the bus.