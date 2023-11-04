‘Release 2,600 cusecs of water daily from Nov. 1 to 23 to TN’
News

‘Release 2,600 cusecs of water daily from Nov. 1 to 23 to TN’

November 4, 2023

Bengaluru: Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) yesterday ordered the State Government to release water to Tamil Nadu again, upholding the order of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) issued on Monday (Oct. 30).

According to the latest order, Karnataka should release 2,600 cusecs of water daily from Nov.1 to 23. Prior to this, Officers from the State, who appeared before CWMA, had taken exception to the order of CWRC and argued against releasing the water, citing non-availability of adequate quantity of water. The Officers had contended that “Combining the storage of all reservoirs in the State, only 51 tmcft of water is available, which may even lead to drinking water crisis if the available water is not stored. Besides, the Officers impressed upon CWRC to give its consent for discussion on proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project near Kanakapura in Ramanagara.

