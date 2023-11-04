‘Mysuru Blue’ – Top 3 fundable startups from Mysuru cluster announced

November 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The top three ‘Fundable Startups’ of this year’s ‘Mysuru Blue’ were announced at the valedictory event of the Big Tech Show last evening. The event, in its second edition beyond Bengaluru, was organised at SJCE STEP.

The ‘Mysuru Blue’ event is an initiative by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to give startups in clusters a fair chance to showcase and pitch their startups to venture capitalists, angel investors and industry leaders. It is aimed to connect startups from clusters beyond Bengaluru with potential investors, ensuring equitable access to capital and fostering innovation in emerging clusters.

The top three fundable startups from Mysuru are— Briezi Insuretech Pvt. Ltd., InTheLOOP Labs Pvt. Ltd. and Broomstick Cleantech LLP.

The event witnessed 45 registrations from Mysuru startups and after a preliminary screening process, 15 local startups and three student teams passionately presented their ideas to potential investors, urging them to provide the essential capital needed to bring their innovative concepts to life.

The other Mysuru startups who pitched are­— Beyond Brain Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bharath Mills, Contents Dynamics, Elint Labs Private Limited, Grytbite, HGSOLTEC Private Limited, Jagruth Tech Private Limited (makers of interlock and pavers out of plastic waste), NBNB Tech Private Limited, Proyava Innovations, Sapientury, SportiWe and Vuon Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

KDEM, along with its industry partners, assessed the startups based on criteria such as team experience, market potential, product innovation, social impact and their unique selling proposition (USP). KDEM onboarded several prominent venture capitalists and accelerators who served as the Grand Jury for the final evaluation.

The top three startups have secured coveted All-Access Passes to The Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023, scheduled from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The fund-ready startups will participate in exclusive investor meetings at upcoming events organised by KDEM and have also been awarded complimentary booths at BTS 2023.

Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of KDEM said that the ‘Mysuru Blue’ initiative is more than just an event; it’s a bridge that connects the dreams and ambitions of startups in emerging clusters with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.

KDEM ensures that every startup gets a fair chance to thrive. Ensuring year-on-year success and growth impact from these clusters is our goal, he added.