Big-Tech Show concludes with a promising growth trajectory

November 4, 2023

Mysuru’s rise as a burgeoning technology cluster highlighted

‘Preferential Public Procurement Policy’ to support startups with unique Intellectual Property: Priyank Kharge

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge announced that the Government will introduce a ‘Preferential Public Procurement Policy’ to support startups with unique Intellectual property (IP) registered with the State Startup Cell and engaged in ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiatives.

This policy will ensure that products and services with unique IP can be procured by the Government, the Minister noted while speaking at the valedictory of the Big-Tech show on ‘Mysuru: The New Tech Hub on the Global Map’, an initiative of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), last evening at Infosys Mysuru.

“Mysuru has always been blessed with visionary administrators and its entrepreneurial spirit thrives at various levels. Long before the ‘Made in India’ and ‘Make in India’ movements, Karnataka was already championing ‘Vocal for Local’, he noted.

“We recognise the demand for skilled talent, both in India and globally. The Government is committed to skill development, ensuring that Karnataka caters to the world. We have established a Skill Advisory Council for emerging technologies and we will deliver the skill sets that the globe requires,” he said.

“We have dedicated Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in IoT, cybersecurity, data science, AI, semiconductor fab, aerospace, robotics and animation. By the end of this financial year, we will have more CoEs in fintech, manufacturing, wireless products, gaming, health science, med tech, fintech and biotech accelerator, all led by industry experts, nurturing inventions and innovations,” the Minister claimed.

Global innovation alliance

Priyank Kharge said the Government had embarked upon creating a global innovation alliance involving nearly 50 countries so as to tie up with them in niche areas which will also give them a market to India besides resulting in the exchange of ideas and technology.

In addition, the State as a policy was striving to create a more conducive environment with additional incentives and subsidies to help industries establish bases outside Bengaluru and go beyond it to tier 2 and 3 cities.

KDEM Chairman B.V. Naidu said that it is exciting to witness Mysuru’s rise as a burgeoning tech cluster, taking a pioneering role in this journey. With renowned companies like Hinduja and IBM present, Mysuru stands out as a city that strikes a harmonious balance between technology and electronics.

“Notably, over 10 distinguished firms have expressed interest in being part of this transformation. Lahari is indeed a unique testing centre in India, contributing to the city’s technological prowess. Mysuru’s share of Rs. 2,000 crore in Defence further underscores its growing significance. With Bengaluru reaching a staggering 350 billion dollars, Mysuru holds immense potential for achieving equitable and sustainable growth. The city’s trajectory is truly promising,” he noted.

The event also witnessed the exchange of MoUs with the Government for a Regional Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Valliappa Foundation, Cyber Range and Startup Payanam.

H.V. Darshan, Director, Department of Electronics, IT&BT was also present.