Australia-India education, skills conference begins

November 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An EduSkill Conference- 2023 began this morning at Vijnana Bhavan, University of Mysore (UoM), hosted by Australia New Zealand India Business Chamber (ANZIBC) and Excelsoft Technologies, in collaboration with the University of Mysore.

With the theme ‘Education, Skill Development, and EdTech – the Evolving New Triangle of Opportunities,’ the conference draws the participation of a distinguished Australian education and skill development delegation, with over 20 members from ANZIBC in attendance.

UoM VC Prof. N.K. Lokanath inaugurated the conference. Santhosh Karnananda, Director – Education South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, D. Sudhanva, MD and CEO of Excelsoft Technologies, Dr. Sandeep Sancheti, Chairman, Education Committee, ANZIBC, P. Santhosh, MD & CEO, ANZ India Business Chamber, Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and others were present.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Lokanath highlighted Mysuru’s emergence as an education and technology hub, progressing as a digital economy city. He praised companies like Excelsoft Technologies for laying the groundwork for Mysuru’s development as a technology and cyber security hub.

Prof. Lokanath stressed that clear, industry-relevant pathways are key to empowering youth with practical and in-demand skills. He emphasised the importance of forging strong connections between educational institutions and employers through internships and apprenticeships to enhance youth employability and meet evolving job market needs.

The event’s agenda includes informative sessions, a round table discussion and networking opportunities to delve into the ever-evolving landscape of education and skill development.

The conference serves as a platform for constructive dialogue and collaboration, with a central focus on education, skill development and the dynamic realm of EdTech in shaping future opportunities.

Following the opening session, technical segments are scheduled, addressing topics such as education without borders, a presentation on industry-academia engagement and the empowerment through skills. A round table presentation by Australian universities and networking sessions, including one-to-one meetings with Australian institutions, are also on the agenda.