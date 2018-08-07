Train journey: Some thoughts

Sir,

Apropos the news item titled “Elderly city lady sedated, robbed in train” (Star of Mysore dated Aug. 4), it is quite necessary that the Railway authorities should take care to safeguard the passengers in the reserved compartments, especially during the night journey.

While I travelled recently from Mysuru to Bhubaneswar in the a/c compartment, by Howrah Express, the TTE who appeared after some time to check the tickets, was not seen thereafter.

The doors of the compartment were open and many persons used to enter and get down after knowing that it was a reserved one.

If the doors are closed and the TTE is present with the reservation chart such persons can’t enter and passengers are safe.

Hope the Railway authorities will look into the discipline of the TTE. He alone can help the passengers. If necessary he can take the help of Railway Police.

– Dr. H.S.R. Rao, J.P.Nagar, 5.8.2018

