Train journey: Some thoughts

Sir,
Apropos the news item titled “Elderly city lady sedated, robbed in train” (Star of Mysore dated Aug. 4), it is quite necessary that the Railway authorities should take care to safeguard the passengers in the reserved compartments, especially during the night journey.
While I travelled recently from Mysuru to Bhubaneswar in the a/c compartment, by Howrah Express, the TTE who appeared after some time to check the tickets, was not seen thereafter.
The doors of the compartment were open and many persons used to enter and get down after knowing that it was a reserved one.
If the doors are closed and the TTE is present with the reservation chart such persons can’t enter and passengers are safe.
Hope the Railway authorities will look into the discipline of the TTE. He alone can help the passengers. If necessary he can take the help of Railway Police.
– Dr. H.S.R. Rao, J.P.Nagar, 5.8.2018
Further to Dr.Rao”s observations regarding leaving the carriage doors open, I have, during my many rail journeys’ observed that it is the passengers in the compartment who are responsible to leave the doors open. Some get up in the middle of the night to use the toilet and also open the doors of the compartment to stand for few minutes, leave the door open and return to their berths. Hence blaming the railway staff alone may be incorrect.