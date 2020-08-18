Trauma Centre as COVID Hospital: Works going on in full swing

August 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Works on the new and ultra-modern Mysuru Trauma Care Centre in PKTB premises on KRS Road to be utilised as another COVID-19 Hospital in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases is going on in full swing.

At present, the works on Central Oxygen Supply System, false ceiling, screen partitions have been completed and the works on installing the lift is going on.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh, speaking to SOM this morning said that most of the works have been completed and the Hospital would function shortly.

But, apart from the above completed works, works on installing various medical equipment, cots and beds and other facilities are yet to be taken up.

It may be recalled that Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, while addressing the Task Force meeting of Chamaraja Constituency along with MLA L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Corporator M.U. Subbaiah at ZP Hall recently, had said that the Centre can accommodate 246 beds and 46 ventilators.

“All the patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) at the K.R. Hospital at present will be shifted to this Trauma Centre and the K.R. Hospital will be reserved to treat non-COVID patients. The Trauma Hospital is a second major advanced facility to treat COVID patients after the District Hospital that has now been converted into an exclusive facility to treat virus-infected patients,” he added.