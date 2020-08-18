Trauma Centre as COVID Hospital: Works going on in full swing
COVID-19, News

Trauma Centre as COVID Hospital: Works going on in full swing

August 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Works on the new and ultra-modern Mysuru Trauma Care Centre in PKTB premises on KRS Road to be utilised as another COVID-19 Hospital in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases is going on in full swing.

At present, the works on Central Oxygen Supply System, false ceiling, screen partitions have been completed and the works on installing the lift is             going on.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh, speaking to SOM this morning said that most of the works have been completed and the Hospital would function shortly.

But, apart from the above completed works, works on installing various medical equipment, cots and beds and other facilities are yet to be taken up.

It may be recalled that Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, while addressing the Task Force meeting of Chamaraja Constituency along with MLA L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Corporator M.U. Subbaiah at ZP Hall recently, had said that the Centre can accommodate 246 beds and 46 ventilators. 

“All the patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) at the K.R. Hospital at present will be shifted to this Trauma Centre and the K.R. Hospital will be reserved to treat non-COVID patients. The Trauma Hospital is a second major advanced facility to treat COVID patients after the District Hospital that has now been converted into an exclusive facility to treat virus-infected patients,”  he added. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching