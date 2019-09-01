Travel to iconic KRS on a shoddy road

September 1, 2019

PWD Assistant Engineer justifies name-sake pothole-filling works

Srirangapatna (Vinay Karekura&VNS)- Here is a classic example of official apathy and shoddy works as an offshoot of corruption. With Dasara fast approaching, Mandya District Administration has taken up the filling of potholes on Paschimavahini-Konanur Main Road. Just a day after filling potholes, the loosely laid jelly stones and tar are peeling off.

This road is taken by thousands of tourists who visit the iconic Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam every day and the tourist rush will increase as Dasara nears. During the festival, lakhs of people visit the KRS and they will be forced to take this road where shoddy works have been undertaken. One rain or constant movement of heavy vehicles and the road will be back to square one, exposing the callousness of the officials.

The works are being carried out by Public Works Department at a cost of Rs. 8.5 lakh and it looks like most of the funds have been siphoned off, looking at the quality of work. This road is also used by tourists to visit Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Srirangapatna, Balamuri and Yedamuri Falls. This apart, tippers and heavy vehicles from various industries use this road.

Despite many complaints, officials have only taken up minor repair works while there is a long-pending demand to reconstruct the entire road. When Star of Mysore sought clarification from Uma Kumar, Assistant Engineer, PWD, he answered rudely stating, “Yes, we do this kind of work, do whatever you want. You people (media) are only here to write stories. Do not question us.”