Tree Toll
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Tree Toll

July 24, 2026

36 trees felled, 33 more marked for Dasara Kambala: Activists

Mysuru: Several organisations have condemned the large-scale felling of trees and destruction of a lake for the proposed Dasara Kambala, despite repeated assurances that no trees would be cut.

In a statement, the Joint Action Committee, comprising Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Parisarakkaagi Naavu, Team Mysuru, Kannada organisations and other progressive groups, denounced what it described as environmental damage caused in the name of Kambala preparations.

Parashuramegowda, General Secretary of Parisarakkaagi Naavu, said the Committee strongly opposed the destruction of environment under the pretext of preparing the venue for Kambala.

He alleged that 36 trees were illegally felled on June 26 in Survey Nos. 85, 88, 106 and 107 at Sathagalli near the VTU Regional Centre, following which the Forest Department registered an FIR the next day. He further claimed that another 33 trees in the same area have now been marked for felling.

According to the Committee, the land was originally reserved by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (now Mysuru Development Authority) for a park and open space.

Stadium plan dropped

A proposal by a former MP to construct a stadium there was later dropped following strong opposition from environmental groups, who warned that it would destroy the lake and hundreds of trees.

The statement alleged that the present Government has transferred the land from the Mysuru Development Authority to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports for the construction of a cycling velodrome. It further claimed that even before the official transfer, officials of the Sports Department had cut down trees, bushes, grasslands and other vegetation, destroying the habitat of birds and other species.

Describing the tree felling as a serious dereliction of duty and an illegal act, the Committee demanded strict action against those responsible and urged the Forest Department not to permit any further felling.

The Committee also said that despite opposition from elected representatives, farmers’ organisations, cultural experts, senior citizens and various civic groups, the Government was proceeding with Kambala preparations, resulting in environmental damage.

Expressing concern over drought conditions and worsening climate situation, Parashuramegowda appealed the Government to drop the proposal to hold Kambala.

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