Trees saved

July 10, 2026

National Highways Authority of India alters flyover plan at busy Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction) to save trees

Forest Department to translocate 278 of 350 trees marked for felling

About 80 trees to be saved with flyover design modifications

Mysuru: In a move to balance infrastructure development with environmental conservation, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will make design modifications to the ongoing flyover project at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Junction), sparing an estimated 50 to 80 trees that were originally marked for removal.

The decision was taken during a joint site inspection conducted this morning by officials of the Forest Department, led by Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) K. Paramesh, NHAI engineers and environmentalists.

As part of the revised plan, the width and alignment of the flyover ramp from Bannimantap (Shivarathreeshwaranagar) towards Bengaluru will be slightly modified. The supporting pillars will also be repositioned to protect a section of Bannimantap Park and its trees.

278 trees to be translocated

DCF Paramesh said the Forest Department has identified 278 of the 350 trees that have been marked for felling for scientific translocation instead of felling.

“The Department’s priority is to preserve as much green cover as possible. A detailed survey is being carried out to assess the species, age, health and root condition of each tree before translocation,” he said.

The NHAI is executing the Rs. 63.67 crore flyover and underpass (grade separator) project at the junction of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway (NH-275) and the Outer Ring Road at Kempegowda Circle, one of the city’s busiest traffic junctions. The project aims to ease chronic traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours, weekends and holidays.

According to NHAI, the project affects 350 trees, including 19 at Siddiquinagar on Fountain Circle Road, 256 inside Bannimantap Park, 52 along the Hunsur Road median and 20 on the Nanjangud Road median.

Narrower flyover ramp

During the inspection, environmentalists pointed out that only vehicles heading towards Bengaluru would use the flyover from the Bannimantap side, while traffic bound for Bannur Road, KRS Road and the Ring Road would continue to use the service roads below.

Taking this into account, NHAI officials agreed that the ascending ramp could be made narrower than originally proposed, thereby reducing the number of trees that would have to be removed.

Paramesh said two sites have already been identified to accommodate the 278 transplanted trees.

“We plan to carry out the relocation using advanced scientific techniques to ensure a high survival rate,” he added.

Sources said five specialised tree-transplantation agencies have submitted quotations and expressed interest in carrying out the translocation work.

The joint inspection was attended by environmentalists, Major General (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Ravi Bhale and Mansoor Ahmed, besides NHAI Engineer Arun, Liaison Officer Suresh and project surveyors.