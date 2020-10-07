Trial run of Dasara illumination begins

October 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), which has begun illuminating roads and Circles surrounding Mysore Palace for the coming Dasara festival, conducted a trial run of the illumination yesterday.

With the State Government deciding to celebrate Dasara (Oct. 17 – 26) in a simple manner due to COVID-19 pandemic, only a few important roads and Circles are being illuminated by CESC unlike all prominent roads and Circles during previous Dasara.

Licenced contractors have executed the illumination works on a few roads around Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Dasara Exhibition Grounds Road, D. Devaraja Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Dhanvanthri Road, City Bus Stand and Sub-Urban Bus Stand Roads. Illumination of other roads including the Torchlight Parade Grounds Road (Nelson Mandela Road) is being undertaken and would be completed soon.

The illuminated Devaraja Urs Road.

Following the completion of illumination of Dasara Exhibition Road, a trial run was conducted yesterday to identify flaws and correct it and also to change the illumination design if needed.