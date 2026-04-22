Trips turn tragic

April 22, 2026

Two girl students drown at Talakad; one meets watery grave in Muthathi

Mysuru/Halagur: In separate incidents two girl students were drowned in River Cauvery at Talakad Nisargadhama in T. Narasipur taluk on Tuesday, while another student drowned at Muthathi in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district on Monday.

In the first case, two girl students allegedly met with their waterygrave after they were caught in the whirlpool while swimming in River Cauvery at Talakad in T. Narasipur taluk yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramya (16) and Charvi (12), students of Auxilium Navajeevana Society at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru. Another student, 12-year-old Suchitra has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

Auxilium Navajeevana Society houses rescued girls aged between six and 18 years, where they are given shelter, education and skill training.

Following summer vacation, 71 girl students, accompanied by nine teachers arrived at Nisargadhama in Talakad on Tuesday at about 11 am. As the place was crowded, the girls were divided into groups and they began to play in the river at the available spots.

While the girls were playing in the river, five girls were caught in the whirlpool and began to drown. Other girls, who saw the five girls drowning, screamed for help attracting Talakad Police, Home Guards and Swimmers, who rushed to the spot and rescued the five girls identified as Keerthi, Roshami, Ramya, Charvi and Suchitra.

While Keerthi and Roshami recovered on the river banks, Ramya and Charvi breathed their last while being shifted to a hospital and Suchitra is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru, where she is said to be out of danger.

The bodies of Ramya and Charvi were shifted to MMC&RI mortuary where post-mortem was conducted & were handed over to the teachers.

Talakad Police Sub-Inspector Vijayarao, Assistant Sub-Inspector K.P. Nagendra Murthy, Head Constable D. Madappa visited the spot and registered a case.

Another student drowns at Muthathi

In the second incident, a student from Bengaluru, who had come to attend a house warming ceremony at Benamanahalli village along with five of his friends, drowned in River Cauvery at Muthathi in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Monday.

The deceased is N. Shreyas (19), a first year B.Com student at SSMRV College, Jayanagar in Bengaluru. Shreyas went for a swim during which he drowned in the strong currents, it is learnt.

Halagur Police have registered a case.

11 deaths by drowning in three days

As many as 11 persons have drowned in River Cauvery in three days in the district, one in Mandya.

Three days back, Yasin (23), Haima (13), Syed Fathima (38) of Ooty, Neha (20), Umer (7) and Afiya (20) of Mysuru were drowned in River Cauvery near Meenakshi Sametha Arkeshwaraswamy Temple, Hale Yedathore at K.R. Nagar on Apr. 19.

In another incident, Ganesh (22) and Imran (28), who went for a swim in the river near Dodda Harave village at Periyapatna, were drowned.

On Monday, Ramya (16) and Charvi (12), students of Auxilium Navajeevana Society at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, were drowned in River Cauvery at Talakad Nisargadhama.

Officials concerned have urged students, tourists and public not to venture into the River if they do not know how to swim and those who know to swim are urged to take precautions while swimming in the River