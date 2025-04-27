Truck driver assaults lady Sub-Inspector in Kodagu

April 27, 2025

Case ends with compromise

Murnad: A woman Police Sub-Inspector (SI) was allegedly assaulted by a truck driver in the middle of the road in Murnad, Kodagu district, while transporting a suspect in a Police vehicle yesterday.

The SI, identified as Latha, is attached to the Virajpet Rural Police Station, while the accused truck driver, named Harris, was taken into custody for some time. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, Latha had taken a suspect into custody and was transporting him in a Police vehicle from Virajpet to Madikeri. During the journey, she encountered a truck that was parked haphazardly, blocking the road and preventing the Police vehicle from moving.

When Latha questioned the truck driver, Harris, a verbal altercation ensued. During the exchange, Harris allegedly made derogatory remarks about Latha, which led her to reportedly assault him. In retaliation, Harris allegedly assaulted the SI.

At this point, a man who was standing outside a nearby shop intervened and took Harris inside the shop. SI Latha, accompanied by other female Police officers, followed him into the shop to bring Harris out. This confrontation was captured on video by the public and soon went viral on social media.

After the incident, SI Latha took Harris to the Murnad Sub-Police Station and informed higher-ranking officers. She later transferred him to the Madikeri Rural Police Station.

It is reported that senior Police officers intervened and resolved the matter through a compromise, allowing Harris to leave without facing further charges. Madikeri Dy.SP Sooraj stated, “It was just a minor confrontation over a traffic issue. It is not a major incident. Hence, the truck driver was only warned and sent away.”

However, the public voiced their concern, questioning how senior Police officials could compromise a case involving the assault of a woman PSI on duty in public. Many expressed that a formal case should have been registered against the truck driver for obstructing a Government servant while on duty.