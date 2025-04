Basava Jayanti on Apr. 30

April 27, 2025

Mysuru: The District Administration and the Department of Kannada & Culture have jointly organised Basava Jayanti celebrations on Apr. 30 at Kalamandira in city at 11 am.

Sri Chidananda Swamiji of Sri Hosmutt will graces the occasion. Social Welfare and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate. Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will preside.

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, Karnataka State Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman and H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, CESC Chairman and Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, CADA Chairman Mariswamy, Karnataka State Guarantees Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath and Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. Manasa will be present.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, NR MLA Tanveer Sait, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, KR Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda; MLCs A.H. Vishwanath, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda, Madhu G. Madegowda, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and K. Vivekananda will participate as the guests.

City writer and researcher Dr. Rajashekara Jamadandi will deliver the main speech.