Janivara row: HC issues notice to State Govt., KEA

April 27, 2025

Bengaluru: The High Court has issued a notice to the State Government and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) over the controversy of removing the janivara (Sacred thread) of the candidates appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET).

Following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Akhila Karnataka Brahmins Mahasabha (AKBMS), the HC Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria led bench which accepted the application, issued a notice to the Government and KEA, adjourning the case to June 9.

It may be mentioned that, the candidates wearing janivara were allowed inside the CET centres after forcibly cutting them, in the recently held CET for professional courses on Apr. 16 and 17 across the State, that had triggered a outrage among the community. Those who had raised objection to remove the thread, were not allowed to write CET.

CET results by May 20

The CET results are expected to be announced by May 20 to facilitate the process of admission of students to various professional courses. A total of 3.5 lakh students had appeared for exams and the evaluation of answer scripts has been completed. In all, 11.5 lakh OMR sheets have been uploaded on KEA website. In a first of its kind initiative, the students can access the answer script by uploading their centre name and student code. It is intended at clearing the doubts if any about the exam process among the students.

However, the KEA will have to wait till the results of II PUC exams-2 is announced, to declare CET results.