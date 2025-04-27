Driver, conductor among 14 injured as KSRTC bus topples at M.M. Hills

April 27, 2025

Hanur: Fourteen people including the driver and conductor of a KSRTC bus sustained injuries when the bus toppled at about 8 pm in M.M. Hills yesterday.

The KSRTC bus (KA-09-F-5111), which was ferrying passengers from M.M. Hills to Mysuru toppled at Aneholla in M.M. Hills after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in 14 passengers including bus driver Anil Kumar and conductor Jagadish sustaining injuries. Four passengers are said to have sustained serious injuries.

M.M. Hills Police Inspector Jagadish and staff, who rushed to the spot, rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to Kollegal Sub-Division Hospital.