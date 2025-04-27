Driver, conductor among 14 injured as KSRTC bus topples at M.M. Hills
News

Driver, conductor among 14 injured as KSRTC bus topples at M.M. Hills

April 27, 2025

Hanur: Fourteen people including the driver and conductor of a KSRTC bus sustained injuries when the bus toppled at about 8 pm in M.M. Hills yesterday.

The KSRTC bus (KA-09-F-5111), which was ferrying passengers from M.M. Hills to Mysuru toppled at Aneholla in M.M. Hills after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in 14 passengers including bus driver Anil Kumar and conductor Jagadish sustaining injuries. Four passengers are said to have sustained serious injuries.

M.M. Hills Police Inspector Jagadish and staff, who rushed to the spot, rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to Kollegal Sub-Division Hospital.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching