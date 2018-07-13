Trucks banned on Madikeri-Mangaluru Road

Mysuru: – Following cracks developing on Madikeri-Mangaluru Road due to incessant rains, the Kodagu District Administration has banned movement of trucks on the road from today. However, buses have been permitted to ply on the road.

Cracks were witnessed on the road at about 500 metres from the General Thimmaiah Statue this morning and there is a danger of the land caving in, said the authorities. The road is now open only to light traffic on one side.

Now, trucks have to take the roundabout Charmadi Ghat via Hassan and Somwarpet to reach their destinations in Mangaluru. Even Shiradi Ghat Road is closed for repair works.

Large swathes of agricultural land in Kodagu were flooded in the incessant rain that continued in the district. The Kodagu District Administration has declared holiday for educational institutions till July 14 (tomorrow) owing to rains.