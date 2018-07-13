Pratap Simha inspects building work at AIISH

Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha visited the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) yesterday to inspect ongoing works on Rs.137 crore Centre of Excellence.

Seeing the slow pace of the work which began in 2014 after the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harshavardhan had laid the foundation stone, he asked the Central Public Works Department officials (who are entrusted with the work) to speed up and see that it is completed by the end of the year at least.

He asked the officials of AIISH to consider the hostel facility in the new building for patients who come to the Institute for treatment. If they include it in the plan, he assured them that he would get the proposal approved.

Speaking to press persons, he said that PM Modi was very keen that all works taken up by the Centre all over the country must be completed before December and this included the Centre of Excellence and a project going on in Bharatiya Note Mudran Limited in city.

AIISH Director Dr. S.R. Savithri, Assistant Executive Engineer Rajashekar and AIISH Publicity Information Officer A.R. Keerthi were present.

The Centre of Excellence building coming up at a cost of Rs.137 crore in AIISH campus has a total plinth area of 2,71,250 sq.ft. The contract is awarded to Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the work is likely to be completed by Sept.2018. The Centre will house Research Centres that will have Centre for Speech and Language Sciences, Centre for Hearing Sciences, Centre for Prevention of Communication Disorders and Epidemiological Research and Cognitive Behavioural Sciences in Communication Disorder, Centre for Informatics and Patents and Rehabilitation Engineering, Acoustics and Biomedical Engineering (CRAB) and Centre for Public Education in Communication Disorders.

The Clinical Centre will house Centre for Hearing Impairment in Children, Adults and Senior Citizens, Centre for Persons with Swallowing Disorders, Centre for Persons with Tinnitus and Vestibular Disorders, Centre for Speech and Language Disorders in Children, Adults and Senior Citizens, Centre for AAC and Sign Language and Centre for Surgical Rehabilitation of Communication Disorders. It will also have a Publication Wing.