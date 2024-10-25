Trust donates Rs. 2.5 lakh to Sanskrit University      
October 25, 2024

Mysuru: The city’s Satyavathi Vijaya Raghavachar Charitable Trust generously donated Rs. 2.5 lakh to the Karnataka Sanskrit University Endowment Fund on Wednesday. The Trust presented the cheque to University Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Ahalya at her residence in Saraswathipuram.

Speaking after the donation, Trust representatives Dr. A. Pushpa Iyengar and A. Vaidehi Iyengar expressed their lifelong commitment to serving Kannada.

They highlighted that their parents, Satyavathi and Vijaya Raghavachar, have long been engaged in similar philanthropic efforts. The sisters stated that they plan to support other organisations and associations, regardless of caste or creed, that are genuinely involved in social service.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Ahalya praised the Iyengar sisters for their selfless service, despite their advancing age, calling them an inspiration for the current generation. She assured that the University would provide full cooperation in their societal contributions. Also present were Vijayanagar Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple Administrator N. Srinivasan and others.

