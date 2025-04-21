Drug abuse, crime, traffic woes dominate NR Police-Public Meet

April 21, 2025

Mysuru: At a Janasamparka (Police-Public Interaction) Meeting held at Shivaji Park in N.R. Mohalla on Saturday, chaired by Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, residents raised alarm over the rampant drug abuse, traffic mismanagement, and law and order concerns plaguing the locality.

The meeting, held under the NR Sub-Division to address policing and civic issues, witnessed strong complaints from residents who alleged that ganja and other narcotic substances were being consumed openly in public spaces, including parks and even burial grounds during night hours.

They urged the Police to crack down on the sale and use of narcotics, particularly among the youth.

Unregulated parking, encroachments

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Contractors Association President Uday Kumar pointed out that Shivaji Road, which connects to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, suffers from severe traffic bottlenecks due to unregulated parking near commercial complexes and convention halls.

“The area also sees groups of alcoholics and drug users at night, worsening the situation,” he noted. Footpath encroachments were another concern, with residents complaining that cleared encroachers had returned, again obstructing pedestrian movement.

Dangerous drug trend

Residents expressed concern about a drug injection allegedly starting with the letter ‘M’, reportedly sold illegally at inflated prices by some medical shops. They urged Police to meet with pharmacy owners and curb illegal sales to minors.

A specific instance was cited near a shop in Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout where young addicts reportedly gather to smoke and sometimes engage in violent fights. The residents said they had asked the MCC to revoke the shop’s trade license.

Murder cases, threats

Residents linked the surge in drug abuse to recent violent crimes. “In the past five months alone, four to five murders have occurred in NR Constituency, some involving friends or relatives under the influence,” they said.

Advocate Mudassir Khan highlighted administrative inaction in curbing the drug menace and cited a case where a complaint filed in December 2024 against a chit fund fraudster has seen no follow-up.

Women and elderly residents like Nirmala reported being threatened by drug users for confronting them and another resident, Praveen, urged the Police to inspect PG accommodations and hostels for illegal activity. BJP leader Manjunath flagged the suspicious presence of numerous Kerala-registered vehicles in the locality.

Residents also demanded early closure of tea shops, the relocation of certain wine stores, and action against illegal waste dumping in Old Kesare, where the burning of tyres is reportedly affecting public health.

Syed Iqbal requested that sheep vendors be allowed to use the Torchlight Parade Grounds during the upcoming Bakrid festival to avoid traffic congestion at LIC Circle.

Commissioner responds

Responding to public grievances, Commissioner Seema Latkar assured residents that necessary action would be taken on all fronts, including drug enforcement, traffic regulation and civic coordination.

She also unveiled a new poster under the ‘Mane Manegu Police’ (Police for every household) initiative, listing Beat Police contact numbers for local areas.

The meeting was attended by DCP (Law & Order) M. Muthuraju, ACPs Shivashankar and C.K. Ashwathnarayan, and other senior officers.