Basava Jayanti: Anubhava Mantapa Ratha visits Mysuru
News

April 21, 2025

Mysuru: The Anubhava Mantapa Ratha (tableau), which is travelling across the State as part of Basava Jayanti to be celebrated on Apr. 30, arrived in Mysuru on Friday.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, the officials of Mysuru District Administration, the Department of Kannada and Culture and members of various organisations welcomed the Ratha at Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple near the Palace.

The Ratha was flagged off by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday last.

The Ratha will travel across various districts in Karnataka before reaching Kudala Sangama in Bagalkot, where the State government is organising a programme titled ‘‘Anubhava Mantapa Basavadi Sharanara Vaibhava” on Apr. 30 to mark Basava Jayanti celebrations.

