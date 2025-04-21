Miscreant steals girl’s mobile phone, blackmails her after morphing her photo

April 21, 2025

Mysuru: A girl, who lost her mobile phone in a train was blackmailed for money after the miscreant, who stole her mobile phone morphed her photo and threatened to upload the photo on social media.

The girl, aged 15 and daughter of a businessman from Tamil Nadu, is the one who was blackmailed and a complaint has been lodged at city’s CEN Crime Police Station by the girl’s father.

The Police, who have taken this case seriously, have initiated further action.

According to the complaint, about three days ago, while travelling from Tamil Nadu in Cauvery Express, his daughter lost her mobile phone at about 6 am. The businessman then made several calls till 8.30 am to his daughter’s mobile phone, but the calls were unanswered.

Later the businessman received a message on his WhatsApp from his daughter’s mobile phone, where the miscreant demanded Rs. 9,000 and threatened to share the morphed photo of the girl to all the contact numbers in her mobile phone if money is not paid.

The businessman immediately called the Child Helpline number 1098 and lodged a complaint.

The miscreant, who came to know about it, threatened again and also shared the morphed photo of the girl to some of her friends.

The complaint further states that though the girl’s Google account was blocked as a precautionary measure, the miscreant managed to hack the password and install WhatsApp.