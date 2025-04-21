Heritage cast iron poles add glitter to Mysore Palace

Mysuru: The Mysore Palace Board has replaced old, dilapidated cement electric poles within the Palace premises with newly installed heritage-style cast iron poles.
In a recent meeting, the Board resolved to remove the ageing cement poles, which were considered an eyesore for visitors.
Following this decision, a tender worth Rs. 15 lakh was awarded through the e-procurement process for the installation of new poles.
A total of 24 cement poles have been removed and replaced with anti-rust cast iron poles designed to complement the heritage aesthetics of the Palace. However, the fibre domes atop the old poles have been retained, as they remain in good condition.
