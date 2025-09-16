Tumakuru seeks Ambaari Bus as Mysuru demand peaks

September 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With tourists — both domestic and international — already arriving in large numbers for the forthcoming Dasara festival, the ‘Ambaari’ double-decker buses operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) are witnessing an all-time high demand in Mysuru during this festive season.

An ‘Ambaari’ bus is an open-top double-decker tourist bus specially designed to give visitors an elevated view of Mysuru’s dazzling Dasara illumination and colourfully decorated heritage sites.

From the rooftop, tourists can soak in the splendour of the city’s festive glow. The service offers a royal journey experience and is particularly popular during Dasara when Mysuru transforms into a city of lights.

At present, KSTDC operates six Ambaari buses, with only one bus running throughout the year and all six pressed into service for over a month during the Dasara season. These buses begin their journey every evening from the South Gate of Mysore Palace, taking tourists on a memorable ride through the illuminated city.

Tumakuru’s demand

Amidst this soaring demand, KSTDC is facing a new situation this year as Tumakuru city has sought one Ambaari bus to be deployed there for 13 days during Dasara. For the first time, Tumakuru will be illuminated during the Dasara festival. Tumakuru happens to be the home district of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar.

The Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner’s Office has reportedly written to the KSTDC Managing Director, Bengaluru, requesting that one Ambaari bus currently operating in Mysuru be sent to Tumakuru from Sept. 21 to Oct. 3, when the city will shine brightly with Dasara-themed illumination.

According to the letter, the bus will be used to take tourists around Tumakuru city to view the illumination and visit prominent tourist spots. The Tumakuru district administration has assured that the bus will be well-maintained, operated safely and returned to Mysuru undamaged once the festivities conclude.

KSTDC’s dilemma

Meanwhile, sources in KSTDC, Mysuru, expressed concern over this request, stating that it would be difficult to spare even one bus during Dasara, as demand for the Ambaari rides is expected to peak with each passing day.

However, they clarified that if Tumakuru insists, one bus will be sent — but with certain conditions. The Tumakuru administration must compensate KSTDC, Mysuru, for the revenue loss incurred from the bus being diverted and also ensure there is no damage to the vehicle.

Proper pruning of roadside tree branches along the designated route in Tumakuru will also be necessary to prevent potential damage to the open-top bus.