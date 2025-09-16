Dasara Jumbo Abhimanyu rehearses with Wooden Howdah

September 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara festivities set to be inaugurated on Sept. 22 and Jumboo Savari, the grand finale of the 11-days festivities to be held on Oct. 2, Golden Howdah carrier Abhimanyu yesterday carried the wooden howdah on the Jumboo Savari route till the Torchlight Parade Grounds at Bannimantap with ease.

Carrying the total weight of 750 kgs including the wooden howdah, Abhimanyu, with Kumki elephants Kaveri and Hemavathi on his sides, stepped out of the Palace premises and walked majestically with other Dasara elephants Mahendra, Sugreeva, Gopi, Bhima, Srikanta, Roopa, Dhananjaya, Lakshmi, Prashantha, Kanjan and Ekalavya, following him in a disciplined manner.

Earlier, Abhimanyu was led near Kodi Someshwara Temple in the Palace premises at about 4 pm, where Gadhi-Namda was secured on his back and was led near the residence of the erstwhile Royal Family along with other elephants where priest Prahallad Rao performed puja to the wooden howdah and the elephants.

750-kg weight including 280-kg wooden howdah being loaded on to Abhimanyu to match the weight of the 750-kg golden howdah to be carried during Jumboo Savari.

Abhimanyu was then led near the metal stand at about 5 pm, where the wooden howdah weighing 280 kg was placed on the Gadhi-Namda and secured with ropes. Sandbags were then placed inside the wooden howdah so that the weight equals 750 kg, the weight of the Golden Howdah.

Abhimanyu, then turned towards the residence of the Royal Family, lifted his trunk as a mark of respect and stepped out of the Palace. He then marched majestically on the Jumboo Savari route.

As the elephants passed via Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Old RMC Circle, Bamboo Bazar Road, Highway Circle and Nelson Mandela Road, to reach the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, a large number of people, who had already assembled on the either side of the Jumboo Savari route, cheered, clicked selfies and recorded videos on their mobile phones. Yesterday’s rehearsal resembled a mini Jumboo Savari.