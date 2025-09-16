Prathap Simha hits back, calls out CM over 14 MUDA sites

September 16, 2025

Bengaluru: Barely a couple of hours after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at him following the High Court’s dismissal of his plea opposing Banu Mushtaq’s Dasara inauguration, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha hit back, saying those who acquired 14 MUDA sites illegally need not advise him on communal matters.

Speaking in Bengaluru yesterday, Simha said, “Let Siddaramaiah sir call me anything he wants. He should also take a look at what’s being said about him on social media. If he does, he might have to cover his face and walk away in embarrassment. Someone who swallowed 14 MUDA sites shouldn’t be questioning me.”

“I had approached the Karnataka High Court (HC) with a small hope of getting justice. But the HC dismissed my plea on the grounds that Banu Mushtaq has freedom of expression and is therefore free to air her views. We had submitted a translated version of Banu Mushtaq’s speech to the Court. But despite this, the plea was dismissed, citing secular grounds. It was unfortunate that my PIL was rejected using the term ‘secular,’ which was introduced by Indira Gandhi,” he said.

Freedom of speech

“I’m not questioning the credibility of the Court. The PIL was dismissed within the framework of secularism. I am simply expressing my views using the same freedom of speech,” he added.

“Below the Ashoka Chakra, the words ‘Satyameva Jayate’ are inscribed. If tomorrow morning, insulting that very phrase is deemed acceptable, what are we even defending?” he further questioned.

He also asked, “Will the phrase ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ be removed in the name of secularism and free speech? If statements that undermine India’s core cultural values are protected under the guise of secularism and freedom of expression, then I have nothing left to say.”

Soft on Dharmasthala conspirators

Accusing the Siddaramaiah Government of minority appeasement, Simha alleged that it had gone soft on YouTubers Sameer and Mahesh Thimarody, the key conspirators in the alleged Dharmasthala mass burials case.

On Yatnal’s statement

Reacting to expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that he, Simha and other disgruntled BJP leaders are planning to form a new party based on Hindutva, Simha said his father was closely associated with the Jan Sangh.

“I began my career as a journalist and now I am a BJP worker. I have no intention of forming a new party or joining hands with Yatnal. I will not leave the BJP for any reason. I have already conveyed this to Yatnal,” former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha maintained.