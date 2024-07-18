Tusker falls into open septic tank in Kodagu; rescued
July 18, 2024

Kushalnagar: A tusker in search of food wandered into the human habitat of Kolthod-Bygod village near Virajpet and fell into an incomplete open septic tank in the wee hours of today. After several hours of rescue efforts, the pachyderm was successfully freed and driven back into the nearby forest.

The incident took place on the property of H.A. Ganesh, a resident of Kolthod-Bygod. Ganesh had dug a 20-foot-deep pit for septic tank behind his house, covering it with wooden planks. The pit measured 10 feet in width and 15 feet in length. As the tusker stepped on the wooden planks, they gave way, causing the animal to crash into the pit.

Struggling to escape, the elephant trumpeted continuously. Ganesh, who heard the sound around 5.30 am to 6 am, saw the animal trying to climb out, its trunk protruding from the pit. He immediately alerted the Forest Department staff, who rushed to the scene. Officers estimated that the elephant had fallen into the pit around 2 am.

An earthmover was called in to assist with the rescue. It began digging alongside the pit as the tusker continued its efforts to escape. After the earthmover dug out half of the pit’s outer portion, the tusker managed to walk out with some effort. The elephant was then driven to the Ayyappa Devarakaadu nearby.

Virajpet Division Conservator of Forests Jagannath, ACF Nehru, RFO K.M. Devaiah, DRFO D.P. Sanjith and staff members C. Arun, Sachin, Vinod, Achaiah and Harish participated in the successful rescue operation.

