‘Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar laid foundation for Nalwadi’s golden era’

July 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “The reign of late Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar is often described as the Golden Era in the history of erstwhile Mysore Kingdom. But it was his predecessor Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who laid the foundation for the prosperity of the erstwhile Mysore State,” opined Seer of Malavalli, Kappadi and Honnanayakanahalli Mutts Sri Varchasvi Siddalingaraje Urs.

He was speaking after unveiling a huge portrait of Mummadi at a function to observe the 230th birth anniversary of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by Sri Krishna Gana Sabha in Gokulam 3rd Stage recently.

“Mummadi Wadiyar was born on July 14, 1794 and his coronation as the ruler of Mysore State was held on June 30, 1799, immediately after the defeat and death of Tipu Sultan in the 4th Anglo-Mysore war when Mummadi was just five years old. His grandmother and queen Lakshmammanni and Dewan Poornaiah used to monitor the administration till he attained the age of 16 in 1810,” he said.

Continuing, he said Mummadi built many lakes and ponds like Lingambudhi Lake, the present Varuna Lake then known as Devambudhi Kere and Kukkarahalli Lake. “To encourage art and culture, he created an environment for scholars from various fields to settle in Mysuru and gave them royal patronage. He also planted saplings on all main roads and monitored their growth. Mummadi even built Choultries at entry points to Mysuru and provided food and shelter to tourists,” he added.

“While going through old historical record, I understand that the great Karnatak Classical musician Sri Thyagaraja visited and gave a concert in Mummadi’s Palace. Mummadi provided such an atmosphere for great scholars to visit Mysore. Mummadi contributed immensely to all sectors including Kannada language and literature. Mummadi himself authored many books including Sritatvanidhi and gave shelter to many great scholars like Devachandra,Ventakaramana Shastri, Basappa Shastri and others. It is noteworthy that after 1799 there were no wars in Mysore. Instead Mysore kingdom witnessed development,” concluded Sri Varchasvi Siddalingaraje Urs.

Ganasabha President B.S. Sridhara Raj Urs presided. On the occasion, All India Radio artiste Dr. Belur H. Vasanthalakshmi presented Seetha Kalyana Harikatha programme.