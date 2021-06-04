Floral tributes offered to Nalwadi
June 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Garlanding of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar statue at K.R. Circle and offering of floral tributes, marked the 137th birth anniversary celebration of the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru in city this morning. The celebration was simple and symbolic in nature in the backdrop of COVID induced lockdown.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who spoke after taking part in celebration, organised  under the joint aegis of the District Administration, MCC and Nalwadi  Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayantotsava Samithi, said that Nalwadi was one of the most outstanding rulers of Mysuru, who had a far sighted vision for the city and the State. 

Recalling the services of Nalwadi for comprehensive and sustainable development of the State, Somashekar said that during last year’s celebration, a committee headed by the then Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar was formed to identify personalities from different fields for honouring, following which the committee has come up with 12 achievers, who  will be felicitated after the current COVID crisis gets over, he added.

Noting that the name of Nalwadi will always be etched in the minds of the people, he said that Nalwadi’s contributions will be remembered for generations to come and the youth of the present generation should follow his ideals and goals.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra and B. Harshavardhan, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, JLR Chairman M. Appanna, ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director H. Channappa and other officials were present. 

The Congress party too paid floral tributes to the statue and portrait of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at K.R. Circle. Party  leaders who spoke on the occasion, recalled the services of the erstwhile Mysuru ruler.

Former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, former MLAs Vasu, M.K. Somashekar and A.R. Krishnamurthy, former Mayor Purushotham, KPCC State Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders Prakash and others were present.

Floral tributes were also offered by MCC Pourakarmikas Association, Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike and other organisations.

