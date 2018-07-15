Twin waterfalls come alive at Shivanasamudra

Tourists throng Bharachukki-Gaganachukki waterfalls

Chamarajanagar: Bharachukki in the district, popularly called the Niagara Falls and the Gaganachukki in Mandya district have come fully alive after many years following continuous rains in the catchment area of Cauvery and Kabini.

The majestic waterfalls from a height of 100 feet and are a sight to behold and the cool breeze that flows invokes a sense of tranquillity. Nearly 50,000 cusecs of water is being released from Kabini and in the light of this, the world famous Gaganachukki and Bharachukki is in full flow inviting the tourists with open hands.

Both waterfalls which looked dry and barren in summer are now fully flowing and its sound is music to one’s ears. As the news of the waterfalls in full flow spread, tourists are thronging the twin waterfalls of Shivanasamudra, Gaganachukki (Mandya district) and Bharachukki (Chamarajanagar district), which are separated by nearly 2 kms.

They are coming on bikes, cars, tempos in thousands with their friends and family to enjoy this unique sight after a long gap. Even the lovers are filling their eyes with the spectacle and with the selfie craze, everyone is taking photos with the background of the waterfalls.

Security tightened

Keeping the security of people in mind and to see that no untoward incidents occur, the entry to the foot of the waterfalls has been banned. The gates at the top have been locked and covered with thorny bushes. Hence, no one is allowed to go near the waterfalls. However, all arrangements have been made to view the seasonal waterfalls. A tower has been constructed and all the tourists can safely view the Bharachukki waterfalls. A park has also been developed for children with the play equipment installed.

Tourism Dept. has also constructed toilets thus providing one of the basic necessities. Police security arrangements have been made at both the waterfalls. With the release of water from Cauvery reservoir, the flow is going to further increase and this will add to the beauty of waterfalls.

It is a joy to watch the Bharachukki-Gaganachukki waterfall. I had come here when the Tourism Department had conducted ‘Jalapathotsava.’ I have come again and it is difficult to describe the experience in words. This year too, the Government must conduct Jalapathotsava.

—Kiran, Tourist, Bengaluru

I am coming here for the second time. The first time when I had come here, there was not so much of water and we could go down to the base of the waterfalls in a coracle paying Rs.50. Now, they have banned the entry. Still it is a treat to the eyes to watch the waterfall from a distance.

—Aruna, Tourist, Mysuru