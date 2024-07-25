Mandya DC reviews safety measures at Muthathi, Bluff

July 25, 2024

Malavalli: Following heavy outflow from the KRS Dam, safety measures have been implemented in Mandya district, particularly in tourist areas where visitors flock to see the swollen Cauvery and its waterfalls.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara visited Muthathi on the banks of the Cauvery near Malavalli and Shivanasamudra (Bluff) to inspect the safety measures. He was accompanied by senior district officials.

At Shivanasamudra, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the Police and Revenue Department officers to ensure a continuous Police presence to prevent tourists from engaging in risky behaviour.

With the allure of the cascading water, many tourists take photos and selfies and some might cross safety barriers. The DC emphasised that such behaviour must be prevented.

In Muthathi, a popular tourist destination, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the precautions taken and directed the Police and local authorities to prevent visitors from approaching the River.

He also advised officials to warn residents in low-lying areas about the potential dangers associated with the release of water from the Dam. Visitors were urged not to enter the River for selfies, underscoring that safety precautions and advisories must be respected and followed.