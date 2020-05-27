Two couples enter into wedlock in simple marriages

May 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Many events including marriages are being cancelled or postponed to COVID-induced lockdown. Noting this, State BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary B.Y. Vijayendra Abhimani Balaga had this morning arranged simple marriage of two such couples, who come from economically backward families, at Maralasiddeshwara Swamy Temple on Adipampa Road in Kuvempunagar here.

The two couples, who entered into wedlock today, are K.M. Prameela-Manjunath and N. Sunil-Vijaya. They were supposed to get married last month under ‘Shubaramba’ (mass marriage ceremonies to benefit poor) of Mysuru District Administration.

The Balaga provided each couple with 3 gm gold Mangalya, 16 gm silver toe ring and silk saree for bride and panche, shalya and shirt to bridegroom; apart from arranging food that included vegetable bath, curd rice and laddu for 50 members.

The marriage was conducted with permission from the Department concerned and by wearing mask and maintaining social-distance.

Kuderu Mutt Seer Sri Gurushantha Swamiji graced the occasion. MyMUL Director C. Ashok, former Taluk Panchayat President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, women BJP leader Lakshmidevi and others were present.

K.M. Prameela, daughter of late Mallaiah and late Javaramma, of Belur in Hassan district married K. Manjunath, son of late Kuppuswamy and Shalvi of Kesare, Mysuru. Manjunath, who is involved in asphalting works, met Prameela, who was staying with her sister and brother-in-law at Belur, when he had been to Belur on work, three years ago and both fell in love.

N. Sunil, son of Nagaraju and Pavithra, residents of Maliyur village in T. Narasipur taluk tied knot with Vijaya, daughter of late Marisiddaiah and late Basamma, who was residing with her sister at Hadajana village, Mysuru taluk. Sunil is a Tractor driver.