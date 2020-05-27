Government mulling on online teaching for PUC

May 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant move in taking online education to all levels of higher education, the State Government on Tuesday resolved to continue with the system as a new normal in higher education.

Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa at a review meeting of the Higher Education Department at Bengaluru yesterday directed officials to extend the current online education in higher education to PUC level too.

At present, the Higher Education Department is conducting online classes for Under graduate and Post-graduate courses. In the current academic year (2019-20), lecturers in Colleges have completed about 79 percent of the syllabus in class rooms before lockdown and the remaining 21 percent is to be completed through online classes by May 31, which is the deadline set by the Government.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the CM was presented a power-point presentation on online classes and impressed by the video shows, the CM directed the officials to continue the same and adopt online education wherever possible, including at PU Colleges.

DDPUE reacts

With the Government mulling on introducing online classes for PUC too, Mysuru District Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPUE) Geetha Srinivas told ‘Star of Mysore’ that at present online classes are being conducted for CET-2020, the entrance test for admission to professional courses (barring medical and dental) courses in the State, which is scheduled to take place on July 30 and 31. But, as of now, there is no Government order on online classes for regular PU classes and the Department is awaiting Government directions in this regard, she said and added that online classes can be introduced in PUC only after the Government gives permission.