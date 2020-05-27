Schools in State likely to re-open on July 1

May 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After an abrupt end to the 2019-20 academic year following the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown, Schools across Karnataka are likely to re-open on July 1 for the new academic year (2020-21).

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar discussed the issue with the Department officials at a meeting held in the State capital Bengaluru on Tuesday. Sources said that, however, no final decision has been taken yet and a Government order in this regard is likely to come in a day or two. With the SSLC time-table announced and the lockdown expected to end on May 31, the Government has planned to re-open schools on July 1, it is learnt.

DDPI clarifies

Meanwhile, Mysuru DDPI Dr.Panduranga speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ said that at present he cannot say anything on the likely reopening of schools from July 1 as they have not yet received any communication in this regard from the Government.

Stating that the expert committee constituted by the Government may have recommended July 1 re-opening of schools, he said the Department is currently engaged in preparation and printing of text books. “Our immediate priority is safe conduct of SSLC exam (2019-20) which is scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 4. All schools are being sanitised ahead of the exam and the Department is taking all measures to ensure the safety and health of students appearing for the exam”, Dr.Panduranga said and added that the Department is ready to re-open Schools on whichever date the Government specifies.