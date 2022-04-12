Two-day Mysuru Divisional Meet of BJP begins

April 12, 2022

Mysuru: The two-day Mysuru Divisional Meet of the State BJP to discuss organisational issues and party’s preparedness for next year’s Assembly polls, began at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel here this morning.

The Meet comes following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s direction to the State Unit to gear up for the Assembly polls in right earnest, following which three teams headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and Party State-incharge Arun Singh have been formed to tour the entire State and mobilise the party workers.

Today, the team headed by Kateel, which has been put incharge of Mysuru Division, began a two-day meet to deliberate on the party’s strategy to win as many seats from old Mysuru region, where the party does not have a strong voter base.

The meeting is attended by former CM Jagadish Shettar, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Housing Minister V. Somanna, RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, MP Pratap Simha, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Mysuru Rural BJP President Mangala Somashekar and other top leaders of Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts, which form the Division.

Tomorrow (Apr.13), the meet will feature a gathering of party workers and functionaries from the four districts.