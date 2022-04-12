Cariappa Park at Baramulla in Kashmir renovated with new library

April 12, 2022

Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa’s son, family visit Park, War Memorials; recall warm ties

Madikeri, Apr. 12 : The Cariappa Park at Baramulla in Kashmir, named after India’s first Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa has been renovated at a cost of Rs. 3 crore.

Baramulla is located on the banks of River Jhelum, downstream of Srinagar.

It is a matter of pride for Kodagu and Karnataka that India’s legendary Armyman is being commemorated at Baramulla, a place that was once a hotbed of militants.

The winds of change began blowing through the Kashmir Valley after the Narendra Modi Government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 in August 2019 and took steps to change how the region will be governed.

Though records are not available on when the Cariappa Park was created, its renovation began in 2020 and now it stands as a beautiful park. On Apr. 10, 2022 the family of Field Marshal Cariappa including his son Air Marshal (Retd.) K.C. Nanda Cariappa visited the park and paid respects.

The family was warmly received by officers and they also visited a Sikh War Memorial, Dagger War Memorial and the Cariappa Park in Baramulla.

Nanda Cariappa and the family appreciated the work of the Indian Defence Forces, especially the Indian Army for maintaining peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir which has won many hearts.

The Cariappa Park has been set up by the Baramulla City Municipal Council along with a hi-tech digital library and the funding of Rs. 3 crore has been obtained from the Jammu and Kashmir Government and Rajaram Mohan Roy Library, Kolkata.

Nanda Cariappa recalled his father’s association with the people of Baramulla and said that the people had a special place in the Field Marshal’s heart.

The family visited Baramulla following an invitation from the heads of Baramulla Park Trust.

Nanda Cariappa signed the Visitor’s Book at the War Memorial and spoke to the media about Field Marshal Cariappa, Kodagu and Karnataka.

The family also visited the digital library that has state-of-the-art services and equipped with all the facilities considering the needs of users in the modern digital era. The library is linked with the National Digital Library of India to facilitate user access to around 3.5 crore academic resources including e-books, audio-books, lecture materials, thesis, reports, articles, journals, and question papers.

The Field Marshal’s family members K. Rohit, Sanjitha Cariappa, sons-in-law A.K. Devaiah and Saurabh Gupta, granddaughter Arushi Anand and daughter Gayatri Gupta were present.

Cariappa was close to people’s hearts

The Cariappa Park is one of the oldest parks in Baramulla and it was lying in a state of neglect. Senior citizens and political leaders in Baramulla narrate the stories of the ‘Kipper’ (as Cariappa was fondly called) and how he is still close to the people there.

Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa. Picture right: Cariappa’s son Air Marshal (Retd.) K.C. Nanda Cariappa recalling his father’s association with the people of Baramulla.

Once, after chasing the raiders from across the border beyond Uri, Cariappa, who was travelling in a military jeep, was stopped by a group of people including women and children at Baramulla and was told that they had suffered a lot due to the absence of food supplies, including salt.

It was a puzzling task for Cariappa, a General then, as no stocks were available with the Army so that they could be distributed among hungry residents. But he fulfilled his assurance the next day when he visited the old town and distributed flour, rice and salt to the needy families.

Cariappa followed this gesture in many ways in various parts of Kashmir. His noble act was appreciated by the Government those days. K.S. Thimayya (who rose to be General later), whom Cariappa had put in command of the 19th Infantry Division at Baramulla, followed Cariappa’s gesture and continued the support to the local population. Grateful Baramullians named the park after Cariappa.