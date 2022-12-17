Two rowdy-sheeters banished from Mysuru

December 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of a raid on the houses of over 37 most active rowdies out of the total 972 rowdy-sheeters in the city and their parade at Hebbal Police Station based on the orders from City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, two rowdy-sheeters have been banished from Mysuru limits.

During the parade, the Commissioner had warned rowdy-sheeters to mend their ways and not to indulge in any criminal activities. The banishment order was issued by DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti. While Manu alias ‘RX’ Manu, against whom a rowdy sheet has been opened in the Narasimharaja Police Station, has been externed to Mandya district for three months, Akmal Pasha, who is a rowdy-sheeter in Udayagiri Police Station, has been banished to Ramanagara district for six months.

Manu, a resident of HUDCO Layout in Bannimantap, is active in rowdy activities and has various cases including attempt to murder and assault registered against him. He had 10 cases, including an attempt to murder and extortion, registered against him in Lakshmipuram, Lashkar, Jayalakshmipuram, Vijayanagar and Mandi Police Stations.

He had come out on conditional bail but was trying to indulge in illegal activities, including threatening witnesses in his cases and creating an atmosphere of fear among the residents.

Akmal Pasha is a resident of Ghousia Nagar and nine cases including an attempt to murder, threatening to kill and robbery, had been registered against him in Udayagiri, Devaraja and Lashkar Police Stations. After his release on conditional bail, Pasha allegedly continued his illegal activities and threatened witnesses in cases registered against him.