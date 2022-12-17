Intimidating KSRTC officers with machete: Couple arrested from a hideout in Virajpet

December 17, 2022

Police Commissioner directs opening of rowdy sheet against the accused

Mysore/Mysuru: The woman, who allegedly brandished a machete and threatened KSRTC officials who were implementing a Court order regarding a building lease agreement at Sathagalli KSRTC Bus Depot last Saturday in full public view, has been arrested along with her husband. According to the complaint, the woman’s husband too allegedly abused the officials and intimidated them.

The couple, Shafiq Ahmed and his wife Syeda Unnisa, residents of Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, was arrested yesterday morning at 3 am while they were hiding in a village near Virajpet in Kodagu district. City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth has ordered his personnel to open a rowdy sheet against the husband and wife and deal with them as per law.

Addressing a press conference at his office yesterday, the Police Commissioner, accompanied by DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti and Devaraja ACP M.N. Shashidhar, said that the couple, especially the woman, terrified the KSRTC officers and public by brandishing the machete.

The couple not only intimidated the duty-bound officers but also warned them of dire consequences. “This kind of rowdy behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We want to send this message to the public and a rowdy sheet will be opened against the couple as a deterrent,” Ramesh added.

Huge pending amount

The KSRTC officers had gone to the Sathagalli KSRTC Bus Depot to implement a Court order regarding the commercial complex that was taken on lease by Shafiq Ahmed but had defaulted on licence fee, GST, power bill and the balance that had accumulated up to Rs. 1.89 crore.

Seeing the KSRTC officers including District Transport Officer (DTO) Marigowda, Depot Manager Shankar, Assistant Traffic Manager Kalashree, Assistant Traffic Superintendent Chethan and other staff, Shafiq Ahmed and his wife Syeda Unnisa threatened them and the woman waved the machete at them abusing in filthy language.

After the video of the incident went viral, the Police Commissioner had asked his personnel to book an attempt to murder case under IPC Section 307. “Teams were formed to nab the couple and they were found holed up inside a house near Virajpet. The couple had switched off their mobile phones and had roamed in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and other places. There are two more women who are accused in the case who helped the couple escape after providing food and shelter. We are on the look-out for them,” Ramesh said.

Court battle

“Shafiq Ahmed had leased out the KSRTC commercial complex in 2017 for a 12-year period and had to pay Rs. 48 lakh annually as per the lease agreement. But this person sub-leased the complex to another party and was enjoying the rent, without paying the KSRTC. He had defaulted up to Rs. 1.89 crore and as such, the KSRTC had approached the Court of law but Shafiq Ahmed had got an interim stay. Later, the KSRTC was able to vacate the temporary stay by stating facts to the Court and had come to the commercial complex to implement the Court order,” the Police Commissioner explained.

There were no Police personnel present when KSRTC officials were threatened with a lethal weapon. As KSRTC officials and Police wear khaki uniforms, there was confusion among the public and they assumed that Policemen were threatened, he clarified.

Multiple cases

Based on the complaint from DTO Marigowda, the Udayagiri Police had booked cases under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult and provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention). Later, attempt to murder case under IPC Section 307 was booked, he said. “We have got the video of the woman brandishing the machete and abusing the officers along with her husband. We will put up the evidence in the Court,” he said.

The Commissioner praised Udayagiri Inspector P.K. Raju, Sub-Inspectors Sunil, Raju, Roopesh and staff Siddique Ahmed, Vinod Rathod, Mallikarjun, Nazia Bhanu, Santhosh, Sameer, Shivarajappa, Gopal, Ravikumar and Kumar for arresting the accused.